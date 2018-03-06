Pink, Fall Out Boy and Nick Jonas Read "Mean Tweets" on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Pink is used to tussling with Twitter trolls from time to time.

In a sneak peek from tonight's episode of ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the "Beautiful Trauma" singer kicks off the Music Edition of "Mean Tweets," in which celebrities read the cruel things strangers write about them online (often politely ignoring the user's glaring grammar mistakes).

One user, @chuued, tweeted, "Pink makes music for obnoxious white bridal parties that drunkingly walk into a Denny's and ruin everyone's evening." True or not, the comment made Pink laugh out loud. "I would have said Waffle House," the pop star responded. "But whatever!"