Michelle Obama Meets 2-Year-Old Girl Who Thought She Was a Queen

Michelle Obama met Parker Curry!

On Tuesday, the former First Lady of the United States shared a photo with the adorable 2-year-old who thought she was "a queen" after seeing her official portrait at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C. last week.

Ben Hines posted a photo of Parker looking in awe at the portrait on his Facebook page on March 1. "Donna Hines & I made a pilgrimage today and we were delighted to wait in line behind this fellow art lover & hopeful patriot," he captioned the pic.

Parker's mom, Jessica Curry, also shared the picture on Instagram, writing to her social media followers, "My big girl admiring @asherald's portrait of @michelleobama yesterday at @smithsoniannpg ♥️ ."