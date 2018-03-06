Toni Braxton and Birdman's Wedding Threatens to Tear Her Sisters Apart on Braxton Family Values

Drama! There's tension between the Braxton sisters, and all signs point to Toni Braxton's upcoming wedding to Birdman as the source.

E! News has the exclusive on the official trailer for season six of WE tv's Braxton Family Values, which features Toni, Tamar, Traci, Towanda, Trina and their mom Evelyn struggling to keep the peace at home.

After Toni reveals her rapper beau has popped the question, she asks Tamar to plan her nuptials. But despite Tamar's interest in taking on the responsibility, Mama E has another sister in mind. "I think Tamar is good, but I think Towanda is good also," prompting Toni to yell out, "I'm breaking out in hives!"