See the Stunning 2018 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party Portraits

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Mar. 5, 2018 11:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

In the famous words of Madonna, strike a pose.  

The stars did just that for photographer Mark Seliger, who took out his camera to capture dozens of faces for Vanity Fair. For the recurring shoot at the magazine's annual after-party, Seliger typically documents the year's Oscar winners, nominees and attendees against various backdrops. This year, his celebrity subjects were set against an Instagram studio study with golden decor perfectly complimentary of the portraits' elite accessory: an Academy Award.

First-time winners Allison JanneySam Rockwell and Gary Oldman all posed with the coveted statue nearby while several more of this year's nominees basked in the literal glow of their milestone achievement. 

While some stars were not celebrating anything in particular, they commemorated the night with a glamorous portrait worthy of a classic Hollywood tradition. But, don't just listen to us. See for yourself below: 

Photos

Oscars 2018: Candid Moments

Could Allison Janney look any more regal?

They don't call Margot Robbie a star for nothing! After all, she clearly literally shines. 

Breakout star Timothée Chalamet shares the frames with his celebrated Call Me by Your Name director, Luca Guadagnino

Read

Oscars 2018 Moments That Will Go Down in History

It looks like Sam Rockwell didn't want to put his new statue down too soon. Hey, do you blame him? 

It looks like Gary Oldman's first Oscar win has just sunk in. 

Tune in to E! Monday, Mar. 5 to watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2018 Academy Awards at 9:30 p.m.

Which portrait is your favorite? Share with us in the comments below!

Tune in to E! Monday, Mar. 5 to watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2018 Academy Awards at 9:30 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 Oscars , Vanity Fair , Oscars , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
ESC: Oscars vs Vanity Fair, Gal Gadot

Oscars vs. Vanity Fair Red Carpet 2018: Which Celeb Look Wins?

The Challenge, Kayleigh

The Challenge: Vendettas Sneak Peek: Kayleigh's Belongings Are Trashed Over a "Lousy Kiss" With Johnny Bananas

Tiffany Haddish, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

Why Tiffany Haddish Was the Real Winner at the 2018 Oscars

ESC: Kourtney Kardashian

Botox, Fillers and More: Red Carpet Treatments, Ranked by Intensity

Bellamy Young, Scandal

Bellamy Young Admits No Other Job Will Ever Compare to Her "Special" Scandal Family

Fuller House

Fuller House's Candace Cameron Bure Reveals What She Wants Season 4 to Have More Of

Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes

Inside Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling's Famously Private World

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -