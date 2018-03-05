The Challenge: Vendettas Sneak Peek: Kayleigh's Belongings Are Trashed Over a "Lousy Kiss" With Johnny Bananas

You aren't officially a Challenge contestant until your belongings have been damaged.
Newcomer Kayleigh, who joins the MTV reality hit after a few seasons on U.K.'s Ex on the Beach, is quickly learning what happens when you find yourself in the middle of a love triangle (or is it a square?) on The Challenge and it's not pretty. In E! News' exclusive sneak peek from The Challenge: Vendettas' March 6 episode, some of the other women in the house, led by Kailah and Jemmye, team up to throw Kayleigh's mattress and suitcase, filled with her belongings, over the second floor balcony after a wild night out that ended in a fight.
Naturally, Kayleigh loses her cool, with several fellow cast members needing to hold her back. "You threw my f--king suitcase?!" she says while removing her heels. "F--k that."
MTV
Press play on the video above to see the shocking scene go down, with Kayleigh explaining it all started over "a lousy kiss that wasn't even that great."
Yes, it turns out that Kayleigh, who has been flirting with Nelson all season, kissed Johnny Bananas, who had been hooking up with Natalie (a fellow Challenge newb from Big Brother). After everyone learned about their kiss during a night out, the women sided with Natalie, leading to the mattress toss.
"Natalie has the right to feel comfortable in her room, so Kayleigh is going to have to leave the room," Jemmye explains of the decision. As for Natalie, she defended the other women's actions, saying she didn't think they were acting like "mean girls" in the situation.
And in case you thought this drama was all for TV, it actually had real-life consequences, as Kayleigh revealed on Twitter that she was reimbursed for her loss, with the women who threw her stuff over the balcony receiving fines.
While Vendettas is clearly still going strong, MTV has already revealed the theme for next season of The Challenge: Season 32 will be called Final Reckoning.
The Challenge: Vendettas airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on MTV.