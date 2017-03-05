Oscars 2018 Moments That Will Go Down In History

One thing's for certain: Last night's Oscars was one for the books.

From standout outfits that will be remembered for years to come to red carpet reunions that will warm your heart, the celebs didn't disappoint. Didn't catch these candid moments in action (or maybe just want to see 'em again)? We've got you covered all thanks to the E! Live 360 experience, presented by AT&T.

Not only were Jazzmyne Robbins and Sinéad de Vries back to host with Will Marfuggi, but Tan France from Queer Eye was also in the house sharing his POV, too. With this crew in tow, you better believe we hit on every single moment worth remembering.