Jordan Peele Makes History at 2018 Oscars With Best Original Screenplay Win for Get Out

by Tierney Bricker | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 7:55 PM
GTFO!
Jordan Peele is officially an Oscar winner! The director, writer and producer of Get Out won the award for Best Original Screenplay at the 2018 Oscars on Sunday, with the audience going wild when his name was called by Nicole Kidman.
"This means so much to me, I stopped writing this movie about 20 times because I thought it was impossible," Peele said. "I thought it wasn't going to work. I thought no one would ever make this movie, but I kept coming back to it because I knew if someone would let me make this movie that people would hear it and people would see it."
Peele's win was a historic one, as he is the first black screenwriter to win an Oscar for best original screenplay in the show's 90-year history. "I want to dedicate this to everyone who let me raise my voice," he said.
Peele also went on to thank his wife, Chelsea Peretti, and his mom, "who taught me to love even in the face of hate."
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Peele beat out Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick), Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird), Guillermo Del Toroand Vanessa Taylor (The Shape of Water), and Martin McDonagh (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) to win the award.
Get Out is almost nominated for Best Picture, Best Lead Actor for Daniel Kaluuya, and Best Director for Peele.
Peele is just the third person in 90 years to be nominated for directing, writing and producing his first film.
"To the cast and crew, I love you. Thank you so much," Peele said during his time on stage, and before the start of the ceremony, Peele's cast had nothing but love for their leader when they talked to E! News.
"It's a lot of things," star Lil Rel Howery said. "It's hard to really put Get Out in a genre. It has everything included in it, and that's brilliant. Jordan was writing this movie for what, eight years?"
Bradley Whitford told Ryan Seacrest of the script, "I walked out of the room and I said to my fiancee, this is unlike any script I've ever read. This could be incredibly brilliant or it could really not work."
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!