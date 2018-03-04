Why Sofia Carson Thinks Dunkirk Might Be the ''Surprise'' of Oscars 2018

Sofia Carson has done her homework!

The Disney Channel starlet kicked off the red carpet at tonight's 2018 Oscars, where E!'s Ryan Seacrest put her knowledge on the nominees to the ultimate test.

Carson is set to host the Oscars: All Access livestream, so it's no wonder she studied for the big moment. So what are the 24-year-old's predictions?

"I think Shape of Water with so many nominations is probably the front runner," Carson shared. "Three Billboards also is incredible, but my heart is kind of set on Call Me By Your Name. I loved that film so much."

Sofia is definitely right; Guillermo Del Toro's sci-fi drama leads with 13 nominations, while Dunkirk follows behind with eight and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri with seven nods.