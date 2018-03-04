Watch Enrique Iglesias Have a Heartfelt Moment With Newborn Daughter

  • By
    &

by Diana Marti | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 1:54 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Enrique Iglesias can't get enough of his newborn twins, and we can't get enough of this video!

This "El Baño" singer shared a video of himself kissing his daughter, and the kisses seem to be endless. 

"Can't get enough of my sunshine," the 42-year-old singer writes. 

Iglesias and Anna Kournikova welcomed twins in just a few months ago. 

According to TMZ, the twins are named Nicholas and Lucy and were born on December 16, 2017, in Miami. 

The couple has been together for over 16 years and true to their low-key relationship style, the former tennis star's pregnancy was kept a secret until after the twins were born. 

Photos

Stars & Their Mini-Me Kids

Just like Iglesias, Serena William's husband Alexis Ohanian Sr. is over the moon with their daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr

Photos

2017 Celebrity Babies

"6 months went by so fast, @olympiaohanian," the Internet entrepreneur writes along with a video of him with their little bundle of joy. 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Enrique Iglesias , Babies , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, Oscars 2018

Oscars 2018 Winners, Rejoice! Kelly Ripa Is Ready to Serve You Tequila

Chelsea Peretti, Jordan Peele, 2018 Oscars, Couples

See All of the Couples on the Red Carpet at the 2018 Oscars

Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel Reveals His Targets for the 2018 Oscars—And Matt Damon Isn't Alone

Amber Tamblyn

Amber Tamblyn Says Man Tried to Hit Her and Her Baby With a Van

Glambot: Sofia Carson, Oscars 2018

2018 Oscars Glambot Looks You Have to See For Yourself

E! People's Choice Awards, PCA

The 2018 People's Choice Awards Are Coming to E!—Watch the Debut Promo Now!

Chanel Iman, Sterling Shepard

See Inside Chanel Iman's Picture Perfect Wedding—and Her Two Dreamy Dresses

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -