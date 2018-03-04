Watch Enrique Iglesias Have a Heartfelt Moment With Newborn Daughter

Enrique Iglesias can't get enough of his newborn twins, and we can't get enough of this video!

This "El Baño" singer shared a video of himself kissing his daughter, and the kisses seem to be endless.

"Can't get enough of my sunshine," the 42-year-old singer writes.

Iglesias and Anna Kournikova welcomed twins in just a few months ago.

According to TMZ, the twins are named Nicholas and Lucy and were born on December 16, 2017, in Miami.

The couple has been together for over 16 years and true to their low-key relationship style, the former tennis star's pregnancy was kept a secret until after the twins were born.