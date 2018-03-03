Independent Spirit Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

As the 2018 Oscars are just around the corner, it's time to recognize the best of the best in independent filmmaking.

The 2018 Independent Spirit Awards is off and running at its usual beachfront locale in Santa Monica, Calif. on Saturday afternoon, with comedians Nick Kroll and John Mulaney serving as the ceremony's co-hosts once again.

I, Tonya's Margot Robbie and Salma Hayek Pinault are set to present at the star-studded event., as is Tessa Thompson, Black Panther's Chadwick Boseman Ben Mendelsohn, John Cho, Ava DuVernay, Jon Hamm, Scarlett Johansson and Lena Waithe.

Call Me By Your Name, The Florida Project, Get Out, Lady Bird and The Rider are nominated for Best Feature.

As for the Robert Altman Award, it's already been announced that the ensemble cast of Mudbound.

Check out the complete list of 33rd Annual Independent Spirit Award winners below: