Dove Cameron Breaks Down Her Shocking First Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Appearance

I can't say too much. I would say that Ruby is not a free bird and that bunker you see her in, that's her room. That is her existence. That's pretty much all she knows," Cameron said. "And that's another thing where it's like what would that do to somebody's psyche, you know, to essentially be a caged weapon? Because at the end of the episode, her mother basically says to her ‘You didn't do what I said' and we very quickly understand the relationship is ‘I tell you what to do. You do it. And if you don't, consequences follow.' In a much more extreme way than other mother-daughter relationships. I can't really tell you too much, but I can tell you Ruby is not a free bird and Ruby is not her own. As far as Hale is concerned, Ruby definitely belongs to her."

Could this caged bird sort of life be the thing that's lead Ruby to be uncomfortably fixated on an unsuspecting Daisy (Chloe Bennet), as we've been told Ruby is? "Yeah, exactly," Cameron said, laughing. It's a recipe for a lot of things, as you'll see later on."

