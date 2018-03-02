Rebel Wilson Jokes That She, Too, Secretly Got Married in Hilarious Birthday Post

Rebel Wilson is coming for Amy Schumer's surprise wedding crown!

The Australian actress, who is celebrating her 38th birthday at Disneyland today, took to Twitter to tease her 2.95 million followers that she, too, tied-the-knot in a secret ceremony.

"I wasn't going to say anything, but I secretly got married today in a private ceremony in Toontown," she wrote while posing alongside the famous Disney character, Professor Von Drake.

"The bride wore a white poncho and wellies," one follower joked in response to the star's hilarious tweet. "The groom wore a long jacket and no pants."