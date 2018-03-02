Viola Davis on Never Being Allowed to Play a Sexual Woman on Screen: "It's Been a Painful Journey"

As Davis said, actresses who looked like her were typecast into roles "for crackheads and mammas and the person with a hand on her hip who is always described as 'sassy' or 'soulful.'" Her role as Annalise Keating, however, is proof that the tide is slowly turning.

The 52-year-old also described the surreal experience of finally being able to play a "sexual" character after a decades-long career "It's been a painful journey. It costs me something, because very rarely in my career—and in my life—have I been allowed to explore that part of myself, to be given permission to know that is an aspect of my humanity, that I desire and am desired," she told the digital magazine. "I always felt in playing sexuality you have to look a certain way, to be a certain size, to walk a certain way. Until I realized that what makes people lean in is when they see themselves. There's no way I am going to believe that all women who are sexualized are size zero or two, all have straight hair, all look like sex kittens every time they go to bed and want sex from their man, all are heterosexual. I am mirroring women. I always say it is not my job to be sexy, it's my job to be sexual, that's the difference."