Kylie Jenner Holds "Angel Baby" Stormi in Adorable New Photos

Kylie also shared a video of flowers Travis got her for the special day. "Ok baby daddy," Kylie captioned the Snapchat video.

And to celebrate the milestone, 20-year-old Kylie also posed in her underwear on the social media platform, writing to her followers, "1 monthhhhhh."

Since giving birth last month, Kylie has been adjusting to life as a mother and the first days have been the "happiest of her life," a source told us in February.

"Kylie's first few days of motherhood have been the happiest of her life," the insider shared with E! News. "She feels like being a mom is her true calling and there's nothing that's ever felt so right. Bringing the baby home has been the greatest joy and most sacred experience, she is elated and overjoyed. Kylie felt so ready to meet the baby and had been counting down the weeks for what felt like forever, she can't believe she's finally here and in her arms and this journey is beginning."