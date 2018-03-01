Hocus Pocus' Vinessa Shaw Gives Birth to Baby Boy Jack Hiroki Gifford

Vinessa Shaw is a mom!

The Hocus Pocus star announced on Instagram Thursday that she has welcomed her first child with her husband, graphic designer Kristopher Gifford. Vinessa gave birth to a baby boy named Jack Hiroki Gifford last week on Tuesday, February 20.

"After a long labor with many complications, Baby Jack was finally born two and a half weeks after his due date on 2.20.2018 weighing in at 9lbs 9oz!!!" Vinessa wrote. "Needless to say, we are overjoyed about our new little addition! He and I went through a lot, as the plans of having a natural birth were derailed. But with the support of so many people: family, midwives, and hospital staff, we came out victorious, healthy, and happy!...Ok that's all. Too tired to write anything else. Nap time! ������#happymommy #happyfamily #champions."