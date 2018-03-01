Hocus Pocus' Vinessa Shaw Gives Birth to Baby Boy Jack Hiroki Gifford

by Jess Cohen & Holly Passalaqua | Thu., Mar. 1, 2018 11:16 AM
Vinessa Shaw is a mom!
The Hocus Pocus star announced on Instagram Thursday that she has welcomed her first child with her husband, graphic designer Kristopher Gifford. Vinessa gave birth to a baby boy named Jack Hiroki Gifford last week on Tuesday, February 20.
"After a long labor with many complications, Baby Jack was finally born two and a half weeks after his due date on 2.20.2018 weighing in at 9lbs 9oz!!!" Vinessa wrote. "Needless to say, we are overjoyed about our new little addition! He and I went through a lot, as the plans of having a natural birth were derailed. But with the support of so many people: family, midwives, and hospital staff, we came out victorious, healthy, and happy!...Ok that's all. Too tired to write anything else. Nap time! ������#happymommy #happyfamily #champions."
Vinessa first announced her pregnancy on Instagram back in August. Along with a photo of the couple, Vinessa shared with her social media followers, "Great News! We are proud and excited to share that we are expecting a little one early next year!"
A few days later, Vinessa shared another baby announcement, this time it was Hocus Pocus-themed!
"Winnie, I smell...a child," the photo read. "It's just a bunch of Hocus Pocus." The pic also showed a positive pregnancy test and the Sanderson Sisters, played in the movie by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy.
"Maybe I should have used this for my pregnancy announcement??#anythinggoes," Vinessa captioned the photo.
The actress kept her fans updated on her pregnancy over the past few months. In early February, Vinessa told her followers, "This bun is almost baked!"
On Valentine's Day, Vinessa shared a sweet post to her husband for his birthday and let her followers know that she hadn't given birth just yet.
"Happy Birthday to this man who has my heart! Still waiting on the one who will have both of our hearts very soon! #bemine ❤️," she captioned the cute Instagram post.
While many may know Vinessa as Max Dennison's love interest Allison from the fan favorite 1993 movie Hocus Pocus, she has also appeared in many other movies and TV shows over the years.
In 2006, she starred in the horror movie The Hills Have Eyes and in 2014, Vinessa was in 10 episodes of Showtimes's Ray Donovan.
Congratulations to the couple on the baby news!
