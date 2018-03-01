Moisturizers That Celebs Like Janelle Monáe Use on the Red Carpet

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Thu., Mar. 1, 2018 10:51 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Best Beauty, Janelle Monae

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

When it comes to the red carpet, healthy skin is essential.

Days (or even weeks) prior to the award ceremony, celebrities start to prep their skin in anticipation for the bright lights and flashing cameras. The calendars of top facialists like Shani Darden and Angela Caglia are completely full with celebs booking peels, laser treatments and even injections to perfect their skin. If you ask any celeb or the pros that help them, hydrated skin is the base to any great makeup look.

When it's time to actually start getting ready for the event, moisturizer is like the icing on the cake. The right product will glide onto the skin, leaving a silky base for foundation, while keeping the celebrity from appearing oily. Arguably, it's one of the most important, yet underrated, steps of the red carpet beauty routine. 

Photos

Best Beauty from NYFW Fall 2018

Knowing this, celebrity makeup artist select the best of the best moisturizers to ensure that their look will last. Thus, if you're in the market for a new moisturizer (especially after drying effects of the winter), the red carpet is a great place to start.

Take a look at the moisturizers that make a difference below!

ESC: Drugstore Beauty, Camila Cabello

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Camila Cabello

For the Grammys 2018, makeup artist Allen Avendano applied a light moisturizer to the L'Oreal spokeswoman's face.

ESC: Red Carpet Moisturizer

On Camila

L'Oreal Daily Liquid Care - Normal/Oily Skin, $17.99

ESC: SAG Awards, Best Beauty, Mandy Moore

MIKE NELSON/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Mandy Moore

Celebrity makeup artist Jenn Streicher energized the This Is Us actress' skin with cream that includes a plant wax called mimosa.

Article continues below

ESC: Red Carpet Moisturizer

On Mandy

Caudalie Premier Cru Rich Cream, $140

ESC: Salma Hayek

Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images

Selma Hayek

Celebrity makeup artist and entrepreneur Charlotte Tilbury never does a celeb's makeup without her Magic Cream. For BAFTA Film Awards, Salma was no exception.

ESC: Red Carpet Moisturizer

On Selma

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Magic Cream, $100

Article continues below

ESC: Best Beauty, Janelle Monae

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Janelle Monae

"I wanted Janelle's skin to shine like the star that she is," celebrity makeup artist Jessica Smalls said.

To prep her skin, the pro used a cult favorite from Kiehl's.

ESC: Red Carpet Moisturizer

On Janelle

Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream, $29.50

ESC: Critics Choice Beauty Tips, Emilia Clarke

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Emilia Clarke

The Game of Thrones star wore a rose-infused cream under her makeup for the Critics Choice Awards, courtesy of Jillian Dempsey.

Article continues below

ESC: Red Carpet Moisturizer

On Emilia

Laura Mercier 'Flawless Skin' Infusion de Rose Nourishing Crème, $60

ESC: Beanie Feldstein

Dan MacMedan/Getty Images

Beanie Feldstein

"We decided it would be all about the bold eye makeup, so making sure her skin glowed and looked as smooth as silk was key to the entire look," makeup artist Katy Denno said regarding the Lady Bird star's beauty prior to the SAG Awards.

ESC: Red Carpet Moisturizer

On Beanie

Biossance Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil, $72

Article continues below

RELATED ARTICLE: The Exact Eye Creams Celebrities Use on Award Show Red Carpets

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Style Collective , Life/Style , Red Carpet , Beauty , 2018 Oscars , Oscars
Latest News
ESC: Target x Hunter Original

Hunter Boots Are Coming to Target! Meghan Markle Would Approve

ESC: Meryl Streep, Oscars, Dresses, 2014

Meryl Streep's Oscar Looks Through the Years: Which Outfit Wins?

ESC: March Horoscopes, Pisces, Camila Cabello

How to Dress for Your Best Life in March, According to Your Horoscope

ESC: Chrissy Teigen, Grammy Awards

The Exact Eye Creams Celebrities Use on Award Show Red Carpets

ESC: Julianne Moore, Best Actress Oscar Dresses

All the Best Actress Oscar Looks Over the Years

ESC: NYFW Best Beauty, Kaia Gerber

How to Create Kaia Gerber's Festival-Ready Makeup in 5 Steps

ESC: Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling

10 Stunning Details You Need to See From A Wrinkle in Time Premiere

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -