Great Jeans for All: Up Your Style Game Instantly With These On-Point Denim Pieces

Brogan West
by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Mar. 1, 2018 10:51 AM
Once upon a time, denim-on-denim was considered a fashion faux pas (or a nostalgic Britney-and-Justin moment).
Nowadays, mixing denim pieces is a go-to look for some of the biggest influencers in the fashion world.
And with the variety of styles being debuted on the runways these days, the versatility of denim has no end. From coffee runs to date nights (and maybe even work, if your office obliges), denim can be dressed up or dressed down to match the needs of any girl on the go.
Crafting a runway-inspired ensemble has been made easy with Prettylittlething's new "American Jean" collection, which combine the classic look of denim with the latest street-style trends.
Better yet, the collection is curated with every shape in mind—providing a solution to that endless struggle for jeans that fit just right, regardless of height or size.
And for the girls who are not quite ready to take a risk and try the blue denim-on-denim look, you can try mix their black and white denims for a more subtle statement.
Check out the gallery below to get your closet ready for spring.
Find your best denim look to take your style to the next level.
Accent your hourglass figure with these high-waisted black jeans with circle cutouts.
Show off your figure with high-waisted jeans and other fashionable denim pieces.
Whoever said that you can't wear denim on denim clearly hadn't seen this leg-baring look yet.
Who says you can't wear white past Labor Day? Especially when it's this stylish.
Make a statement in an over-sized denim shirt paired with knee-high boots.
Model the latest trends in fashion with these dual toned and ripped jeans.
Roll up your sleeves and get down to business in style with this over-sized trucker jacket and denim skirt.
Kick your outfit up a notch by wearing a crop top and white denim during those hot summer days.
The Wild West meets the classic West Coast style that is currently trending with these ripped denim jeans and a lace bodysuit.
Accent your denim on denim ensemble with a nude top to pull the look together.
To check out these hot looks make sure to head on over to prettylittlething.com.
