Great Jeans for All: Up Your Style Game Instantly With These On-Point Denim Pieces

Once upon a time, denim-on-denim was considered a fashion faux pas (or a nostalgic Britney-and-Justin moment).

Nowadays, mixing denim pieces is a go-to look for some of the biggest influencers in the fashion world.

And with the variety of styles being debuted on the runways these days, the versatility of denim has no end. From coffee runs to date nights (and maybe even work, if your office obliges), denim can be dressed up or dressed down to match the needs of any girl on the go.

Crafting a runway-inspired ensemble has been made easy with Prettylittlething's new "American Jean" collection, which combine the classic look of denim with the latest street-style trends.