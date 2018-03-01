Great Jeans for All: Up Your Style Game Instantly With These On-Point Denim Pieces

Once upon a time, denim-on-denim was considered a fashion faux pas (or a nostalgic Britney-and-Justin moment).

Nowadays, mixing denim pieces is a go-to look for some of the biggest influencers in the fashion world.

And with the variety of styles being debuted on the runways these days, the versatility of denim has no end. From coffee runs to date nights (and maybe even work, if your office obliges), denim can be dressed up or dressed down to match the needs of any girl on the go.

Crafting a runway-inspired ensemble has been made easy with Prettylittlething's new "American Jean" collection, which combine the classic look of denim with the latest street-style trends.

Better yet, the collection is curated with every shape in mind—providing a solution to that endless struggle for jeans that fit just right, regardless of height or size.

And for the girls who are not quite ready to take a risk and try the blue denim-on-denim look, you can try mix their black and white denims for a more subtle statement.

Check out the gallery below to get your closet ready for spring.

Prettylittlething

Brogan West

Daisy Dukes

Get ready for the summer heat with this fashionable pair of shorts.

Prettylittlething

Brogan West

Two-Toned Duo

Find your best denim look to take your style to the next level.

Prettylittlething

Brogan West

Daring Denim

Accent your hourglass figure with these high-waisted black jeans with circle cutouts.

Prettylittlething

Brogan West

Tantalizing Trio

Show off your figure with high-waisted jeans and other fashionable denim pieces.

Prettylittlething

Brogan West

Denim On Denim

Whoever said that you can't wear denim on denim clearly hadn't seen this leg-baring look yet.

Prettylittlething

Brogan West

In the Trenches

Add a little flare to any outfit with this trendy denim duster.

Prettylittlething

Brogan West

Denim Diva

Make the streets your runway in this ensemble.

Prettylittlething

Brogan West

Casual Chic

Who says you can't wear white past Labor Day? Especially when it's this stylish.

Prettylittlething

Brogan West

Fashion Forward

Make a statement in an over-sized denim shirt paired with knee-high boots.

Prettylittlething

Brogan West

Triple Threat

Model the latest trends in fashion with these dual toned and ripped jeans. 

Prettylittlething

Brogan West

Work It Out

Roll up your sleeves and get down to business in style with this over-sized trucker jacket and denim skirt. 

Prettylittlething

Brogan West

Bold Beauty

Kick your outfit up a notch by wearing a crop top and white denim during those hot summer days.

Prettylittlething

Brogan West

Frills and Fringe

The Wild West meets the classic West Coast style that is currently trending with these ripped denim jeans and a lace bodysuit. 

Prettylittlething

Brogan West

Runway Ready

Accent your denim on denim ensemble with a nude top to pull the look together.

Prettylittlething

Brogan West

Strike a Pose

To check out these hot looks make sure to head on over to prettylittlething.com

