2018 ACM Awards Nominations Revealed—and Reba McEntire Will Host!

2018 ACM Awards: Reba McEntire to Host Plus the Full Nominees

Reba McEntire will host the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards—making it the 15th time she's hosted the award show.

The Academy of Country Music announced the news on Thursday along with the full list of nominees.

Chris Stapleton heads into the night with the most nominations. He's up for eight awards across five categories, including Entertainer of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year. He's also nominated twice in both the Album of the Year and Single Record of the Year categories for serving as singer and a producer.

Thomas Rhett has six nominations, including Male Vocalist of the Year, and Keith Urban has five. This is the eleventh time Urban is in the running for Male Vocalist of the Year and the eighth time he's up for Entertainer of the Year.

Miranda Lambert enters the evening with four nods. If she takes home the trophy for Female Vocalist of the Year, it would be her ninth consecutive win in this category. Maren Morris also has four nominations, and Little Big Town is in the running for Vocal Group of the Year.

There will even be some newbies in a few categories. While Tim McGraw has 18 ACM Awards and Faith Hill has 16, this is the first time the two have been nominated in the Vocal Duo of the Year category.

In addition to hosting the event, McEntire is a contender for Female Vocalist of the Year—her sixteenth nomination and possible eighth win in the category.

To see all of the nominees, check out the following list: