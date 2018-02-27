The Challenge Season 32's First Teaser Is Here: Find Out the Intense New Theme

A reckoning is upon us, Challenge fans!

While The Challenge: Vendettas is still going strong, the MTV hit franchise is already gearing up for its 32nd season, revealing what the next outing's theme will be at the end of Tuesday night's episode during the premiere of the network's newest series, Winter Break.

Set to debut later this season, The Challenge's next theme will be Final Reckoning. Anyone else already excited/terrified for the new season?!

Final Reckoning's cast and premiere date will be announced at a later date.