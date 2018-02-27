Cardi B Turns the Tables on Those Offset Cheating Allegations: "People Don't Know What I Did"

As they say, there are many sides to every story. According to Cardi B, we don't know all of them.

The Grammy nominee has been stuck in an uncomfortable spot since her fiancé Offset was at the center of cheating allegations earlier this year. While she's already rebuffed her critics in the wake of the claims— tweeting back in January, "I don't need to be rushed or be told what to do"—the star has since doubled down on her decision to stay with the Migos star despite whatever he's guilty of doing.

"It's like everybody is coming down my neck like, 'Why are you not leaving him? You have low self-esteem.' I don't have low self-esteem," she retorted in an interview with Cosmopolitan. "I know I look good. I know I'm rich, I know I'm talented. I know I could get any man I want—any basketball player, football player. But, I want to work out my sh-t with my man, and I don't got to explain why."