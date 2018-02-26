Princess Diana's Niece Kitty Spencer Walks in Dolce & Gabbana Runway Show

She's following in her aunt's fashionable footsteps!

Lady Kitty Spencer, the 27-year-old niece of the late Princess Diana, strutted her stuff down the catwalk at Dolce & Gabbana's "Secrets & Diamonds" show in Milan on Sunday.

The model, who is the daughter of Diana's brother Earl Charles Spencer, was featured heavily in the eveningwear-only presentation, which occurred 14 hours before the fashion house's prêt-à-porter show.

The presentation was modeled by royal millennial Brits including, Ladies Violet, Alice, and Eliza Manners, Bee Beardsworth, Daisy Maybe and Maddi Waterhouse, Suki's little sister. The women will be seated front row at the designers' show on Monday.