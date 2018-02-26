Married at First Sight's Nick Pendergrast and Heather Yerrid Welcomed Twins 2 Months Early

Nick Pendergrast is officially a dad!

E! News can confirm the Married at First Sight alum and his girlfriend Heather Yerrid welcomed twins—a baby boy named Logan Joseph and a girl named Layla Rae.

While the twins arrived on December 10—or two months before their due date—the couple is happy to confirm both of their kids are doing great.

"We are in awe with the twins. This entire experience has been surreal," the couple said in a statement to People. "If you would have asked either of us if this is what we thought life would look like in a year, we would have laughed."

Nick also took to Instagram and shared photos of the twins with a heartfelt message on his journey to fatherhood.