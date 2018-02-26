Marissa Jaret Winokur Sounds Off on Her Celebrity Big Brother Win and "Embarrassing" Her Super-Fan Son

From super-fan to champion!

Hairspray's Marissa Jaret Winokur had the honor of being crowned Celebrity Big Brother's first-ever champion, as CBS' debut all-celeb season came to a close on Sunday night. In the finale, Marissa took home the $250,000 prize over house BFF Ross Mathews, and she told E! News it was "a dream come true" for her and her son, Zev Isaac Miller, to just compete on the show, let alone win the whole darn thing.

"This is his favorite show, but it's his favorite show because it's my favorite show. I've watched since season one, so I'm 19 seasons and [Over The Top]," Marissa said after her big win. "We've watched every season, so being part of it was a dream come true. I had to do it and every time I did anything I was like, I hope I'm not embarrassing. I want to make him proud!"