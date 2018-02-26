Watch J Balvin's New Music Video "Ahora"

Wait, did J Balvin just break the ultimate friend code in his new music video? We think so!

The 32-year-old artist just released "Ahora" and yes, it gets a little steamy. In the video, his friend introduces him to his girlfriend, but Blavin couldn't contain himself and met her on the dance floor. After that, their chemistry was undeniable.

The song and music video premiered simultaneously on Monday, and the Colombian star announced the news via social media which sent fans into a frenzy.

His neon hair which we saw in his latest video "Mi Chika" is noticeably absent here. Instead, the singer sports a buzzcut in his natural tone.