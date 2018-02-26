Carl's The Walking Dead Death: The Cast and Crew Mourn and Tease "Vengeance"

The Walking Dead said goodbye to an original cast member in "Honor." This is your one spoiler warning in case you've been hoarding episodes on your DVR.

Chandler Riggs' Carl Grimes said farewell to the zombie apocalypse in the ninth episode of season eight. After getting bitten in the midseason finale, Carl gets to say goodbye to his friends and family before taking his own life. He asked his father, Rick (Andrew Lincoln), to build a better future alongside their enemies, the Saviors, as his last request. Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), the leader of the Saviors, posted an emotional goodbye to Riggs on Instagram.