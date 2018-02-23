Charlie Sheen Selling Beverly Hills Home for $10 Million

Charles Sykes/Bravo
Charlie Sheen has put his beautiful Beverly Hills home up for sale.
A source confirms to E! News that the actor has listed his house for just under $10 million. Sheen purchased the seven bedroom, 8,932-square-foot house back in 2006 for $7.2 million, according to Trulia.
So if you have an extra $10 million to spend and you're in the market for a new house, Sheen's place could be the home for you. The property features a movie theater room, game room and two swimming pools!
Interested? Let's take a look at photos of the stunning property below, from the listing on Trulia:
Mulholland Estates
The gorgeous property is located in the exclusive Mulholland Estates neighborhood in Beverly Hills.
Chef's Kitchen
"A chef's kitchen features top-of-the-line appliances, a large walk-in pantry, and even a mini food elevator," Trulia states.
Large Living Room
This large living room is perfect for family gatherings. The open space allows for everyone to sit around and watch TV or play games.
Seven Bedrooms
The house features seven bedrooms, which means you'll have plenty of space if family or friends visit!
Beautiful Bathroom
How gorgeous is this bathroom?!
Movie Theater
The house features a Creston movie theater, perfect for screening movies for friends or having viewing parties during award season.
Gorgeous Backyard
Sheen's backyard has an outdoor kitchen and two pools!
Lap Pool
The lap pool is great for exercise.