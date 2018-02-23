Pink's Daughter Sets Up a Concert Candy Stand to Raise Money for Charity

by Serrie Ro | Fri., Feb. 23, 2018 11:45 AM

Carey Hart, Willow

You're never too young to help make a difference. 

Pink's daughter, Willow Hart, used her mom's concert to bring in some money to donate to Haiti. The 6-year-old entrepreneur teamed up with a friend and bought candy in bulk to sell at her mom's rehearsal hall. Pink's husband, Carey Hart, posted a photo of the two running their business with a crowd of people waiting to buy sweet treats.  

"Good work ladies," he wrote on Instagram, "doing your part. #DontTellTrump."

Charity and political defiance. Pink is raising her kids to be active humanitarians and it seems there's no limit to what they can do.

Pink's Daughter Had the Best Time Ever at the 2018 Grammys

Pink's new album, Beautiful Trauma, is available now. The Beautiful Trauma World Tour kicks off March 1 in Phoenix.

