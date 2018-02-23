Josh Duhamel Defends Fergie's National Anthem Performance

Ostensibly, Josh Duhamel appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Friday to promote USA's limited series, Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and Biggie—but he also wanted to defend his ex-wife Fergie's sultry rendition of the National Anthem at the NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 18.

"I know she's been slammed and hammered for this National Anthem thing. That must be hard," said Ellen DeGeneres, adding that she feels "really bad" for Fergie. "How is she doing?"

"I think she would probably admit that it was not her best work, but the girl is crazy talented. She really is. She's an amazing woman—an amazing human being, really," Duhamel said. "It's hard to see somebody you care about get beat up like that. That's the business, you know? You're in this business. You put yourself out there. Sometimes you win. Sometimes you lose."

"Trust me, she's fine," Duhamel added. "She is about as resilient as they come."