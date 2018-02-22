Tisha Campbell-Martin Files for Divorce From Husband Duane Martin

Tisha Campbell-Martin has filed for divorce from her husband Duane Martin after more than two decades of marriage.

The actress, who rose to fame as Gina on the '90s sitcom Martin, announced in a statement Thursday, "After 27 years of being together and two amazing children, it pains me to announce that I've filed for divorce."

She added to E! News, "It's an emotional time and I graciously ask for privacy for me, our children and the rest of our family."

Tisha and Duane, an actor whose onscreen credits include Real Husbands of Hollywood and Deliver Us From Eva, tied the knot after six years of dating in 1996. They went on to welcome two sons of their own, 8-year-old Ezekial and 16-year-old Xen.