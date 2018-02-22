Lou Diamond Phillips' Daughter Gracie Phillips Is a Model

Meet Gracie Phillips, a model and daughter of Lou Diamond Phillips, known for roles in movies such as Young Guns and La Bamba.

The 20-year-old has been modeling for two years and is signed to the prestigious Wilhelmina models agency. Gracie is one of several rising models with famous parents, the most popular being Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid—daughters of former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and former model Yolanda Hadid, and Kaia Gerberand Preston Gerber, children of supermodel Cindy Crawford.

"As I was looking on social media, I saw positives but I also saw the negatives—people bashing the kids of people who were in the industry, saying they're only doing this because of this," Gracie told the Daily Mail in an interview published on Thursday. "When I started, I never wanted anyone to say to me, she did this job because of her dad, because of her last name, because of who she is."