Max and Emme Turn 10! See How Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony's Twins Are Growing Up

Believe it or not, it's been ten years since Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony welcomed their twins, Maximilian David and Emme Maribel.
We love to see J.Lo's "coconuts" make cameos on her social media, and through that, we've learned so much about them.
Emme, who is older by 11 minutes, is already her mom's mini-me. In December, the singer shared a video of Emme singing at her Christmas pageant, and she owned it on stage with the rest of her classmates.
While in January, Lopez shared a photo of herself with Max and explained what he finds joy in doing.
"#MAXIMILIAN. I try and take the kids a lot of different places to see what they are interested in exposing them to all kinds of different people and places and experiences... but this is right before he fell asleep...lol #computerkid #science#space #deepsea#mysteriesoftheuniverse #thatsmybaby," she captioned the photo of them attending a basketball game.
The twins share similar physical traits but have grown into who their unique selves. One thing they have in common? They love to spend "quality time" with their mother.
While visiting The Real in 2017, the "Amor, Amor, Amor" singer opened up about her kids and how they're the most important aspect of her life.
"You know, they're always first," she explained. "When you put them first, then everybody else understands the hierarchy. My son said to me this week, he goes, "Mom, I'd like to schedule... a picnic with you this week cause I know you've been, you know, working hard."
She went on to add, "He was with me in New York, but still, he was like 'Um I'd like to schedule a picnic for next Friday because we need more quality time.' And I was like, 'Okay baby.'"
No matter how busy her schedule might be while recording an album, her Vegas residency or filming for Shades of Blue, Max and Emme are always by Lopez' side.
"It is a little bit insane," Lopez said to Savannah Guthrie while visiting Today. "I take it one day at a time. Me and the kids are like gypsies. We're traveling all over the place and just getting it done and doing what we can."
But all of the traveling doesn't stop the twins from having their mother celebrate milestone moments just like every other child their age.
Like when Lopez shared a photo of the Max and Emme dressed in their uniforms and ready for the first day of fourth grade.
And who can forget when they went on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on with their mom last year.
Emme or "Lulu" and Lopez says that they call her, told Ellen DeGeneres that they have phones and text. Their mom added that they text their cousins and aunt in New York.
Meanwhile, all eyes were on Max as he hid in the famous box that Ellen has next to the interview chairs and even tried to scare Ellen. Emme jokingly admitted that Max bosses her around. He interjected from the closed table and said, "I'm a gamer!" The audience along with Ellen, Lopez, and Emme couldn't help but laugh at the unexpected response.
Last year, Lopez took to Instagram to share an emotional post for the twins' 9th birthday.
"Emme and Maximilian...I cant believe its 9 years ago today that God entrusted me with the biggest blessings of my life... he finally sent me my beautiful twins, my babies, my love and life in two lil human beings. I immediately felt bonded, protective, overwhelmed with emotion and like the luckiest woman on this earth," the 47-year-old singer captioned the post.
"And I've felt that way everyday since. You make me proud every single moment of every single day! You are two shining lights that make this world a better more beautiful place for me and everyone who is lucky enough to know you...Thank you, Lord for choosing me to be Max and Emme's mom. The word LOVE is not enough for how my heart and soul feel when I think of you... Happy Happy Birthday my lil coconuts!!! Mama loves you so damn much!!!"
Happy 10th birthday, Max and Emme!