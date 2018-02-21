Kendra Wilkinson Admits She's ''Having Issues'' With Hank Baskett

They got 99 problems...

In an unusual move, Kendra Wilkinson hopped on Instagram on Wednesday to confirm that admit that she and husband Hank Baskett were indeed having marital problems amid reports that the two were making up problems for TV.

The Kendra on Top reality star posted an image of an article of a report that the two were only pretending to have problems in their marriage in order to secure a seventh season of her WE tv show. The story mentions that Hank has not recently appeared on the bubbly star's social media.

While many celebs are known for taking to social media to slam rumors that there's trouble in their marriage, Kendra responded with seven-point post, confirming that the couple's relationship was indeed strained and that the issues were not trumped up for cameras.

The blunt blonde wrote, "1. how do u fake marital problems? makes absolutely no sense."

The star, who was previously on the Girls Next Door from 2005-2010 and then simply Kendra from 2009-2011, flat-out admitted that the problems between her and Hank were real.

"Yes we are having issues," wrote the personality, who married the former NFL star in 2009.