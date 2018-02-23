EXCLUSIVE!

Bachelor in Paradise Is Going International: Who Will Be Heading to Mexico for Season 5?

by Tierney Bricker | Fri., Feb. 23, 2018

How do you say Paradise in German? 

During The Bachelor Winter Games' short two-week unu, Bachelor Nation fell in love with cast members from all over the world, including Japan, Australia, Canada and New Zealand. However, it may not be the last we've seen of the international cast members as fans can look forward to seeing the franchise pull from the international versions when assembling their roster for Bachelor in Paradise's fifth season, slated to air this summer on ABC.

"I think this has opened up a whole new world," franchise executive producer Bennett Graebner told E! News. "I think you'll see Bachelor Nation go Bachelor World and that includes Paradise." 

 

Yuki, Bachelor Winter Games

ABC

One fan-favorite that is ready to hit the beach is Yuki Kimura, the 21-year-old breakout star from The Bachelor Japan, who told E! News at the World Tells All taping, "I want to do Bachelor in Paradise!" As for who she is hoping to see there, she said, "Number one: Ben!"

Sadly, her "best friend" Ben Higgins, who gave Yuki his rose during Winter Games as a friendly gesture, doesn't seem too interested in joining the franchise's other spinoff after his fun as the Bachelor. 

"I don't think I'm ready for it ever," Ben said of ever joining Bachelor in Paradise. "I don't work out enough for that show. I can't take off my shirt all the time!"

Another Winter Games alum you probably won't see on the beach this summer? Sweden's Stassi Yaramchuk, whose relationship with Luke Pell fizzled out as soon as the cameras stopped rolling. 

Which of Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Contestants Will Head to Bachelor in Paradise?

"If they're going to bring in the real people who really want to find a life partner and not just for some other reason, then I might do it, but I'm into more Bachelorette," she told us. 

And while his relationship with Bibiana Julian didn't work out, New Zealand Bachelor Jordan Mauger's experience in Vermont has opened him up to the idea of falling in love in front of the franchise's cameras again.

"If it goes international I'd love to represent New Zealand again," Jordan said. "I love Mexico and I love tacos!"

Bachelor in Paradise will return this summer on ABC. 

