Costume Designers Guild Awards 2018: The Complete List of Winners

What are characters without their clothing?

For costume designers, not much. In an award season filled with standout characters—many rooted in history—the costumes were crucial in painting the moving pictures that took over our big and small screens this year. After all, what would Margot Robbie's portrayal of Tonya Harding have been without the bedazzled leotards?

The men and women responsible for bringing those ensembles to fruition were honored Tuesday night at the annual Costume Designers Guild Awards, held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Stars including Lily Tomlin, Rachel Brosnahan and Eva Longoria stepped out to attend the annual event. Sally Field unexpectedly showed up in support of the evening's Career Achievement honoree, Joanna Johnston, with whom Field worked on Forrest Gump and Lincoln.

Meanwhile, costume designers for I, Tonya and The Shape of Water ended up taking home awards among a handful of others.

Check out the full list of winners below. Congratulations everyone!