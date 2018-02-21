Maisie Williams Knows How Game of Thrones Ends...And So Does Her Mom!

"I do, I know the end of Game of Thrones," Maisie Williams triumphantly said on Jimmy Kimmel Live. She said this after admitting she lives her life in fear of revealing something not yet announced by HBO.

But wait, does Williams, who plays Arya Stark on the Emmy-winning fantasy drama, actually know the ending since there are reports of fake endings and scripts being produced in an effort to maintain the final season's plot a secret?

"Well, I heard this and I immediately thought, ‘I don't think we've got the budget to shoot lots of different endings,'" Williams said.