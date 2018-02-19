Fergie Addresses National Anthem Backlash: ''I Honestly Tried My Best''

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
Fergie is addressing the backlash following her National Anthem performance at the NBA All-Star game last night.
The 42-year-old singer admitted she wanted to try something different for the special event, but today she realizes it didn't go over well with the general public.
In a statement to E! News, Fergie explained, "I've always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem, and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA."
She continued, "I'm a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn't strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best".
In case you missed it, Fergie took on the honor of opening the yearly basketball game with her unique version of the "Star-Spangled Banner," which resulted in tons of backlash from viewers and Twitter users alike.
In fact, some people went as far as dubbing it the "worst rendition ever" performed, while stars like Chance the Rapper, Joel Embiid, Draymond Green and Jimmy Kimmel were spotted on-camera throughout the performance, unable to control their facial expressions while watching.
Even Roseanne Barr—who previously held the title for the worst "Star-Spangled Banner" performance—dissed Fergie.
"Who saw Fergie's national anthem performance at the NBA All Star Game?" she asked her followers. "I think mine was better lowkey."
