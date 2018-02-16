Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Welcome Baby No. 2: A Little Girl Named Geo Grace Levine

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are officially parents of two!

The Victoria's Secret model gave birth to her second child—another baby girl!—with the Maroon 5 frontman. They've decided on yet another adorably unique moniker for baby No. 2, naming the bouncing bundle of joy Geo Grace Levine.

Meanwhile, the famous couple first announced they were expecting their second child in September. At the time, Prinsloo took to Instagram to share a pic of her growing baby bump, writing, "ROUND 2."

Later, Levine revealed to Ellen DeGeneres that they were expecting another little girl, giving their eldest daughter, Dusty Rose, a baby sister.