Watch Bebe Zahara Benet Try and Sell RuPaul on Her Drag Race All Stars 3 Snatch Game Choice

In three weeks of competition, Bebe, who was added to the cast in the season premiere as the surprise 10th queen, has managed to be safe each and every week, earning her not much direct praise nor criticism from Ru and the judges. And that, coupled with the overarching Handmaid's Tale theme of the season, has lead to one hell of a fan theory that's been floating around the interwebs.

According to a theory from fan Chris White, delivered by way of a Facebook post, Bebe is a mole planted in the game by Mama Ru, meaning she "isn't really there to compete." "Bebe is going to coast by, never landing in the bottom 2 or winning a challenge; she will always be safe," the theory continues. "When the finale comes, Bebe will be announced as the mole and helps [sic] Ru decide which queen will become the winner."

Why is this fan convinced Ru would be willing to pull a fast one on all of us? "By doing this, it allows Bebe to showcase her talent to new fans every episode without her winning a single thing from lipsynchs [sic] and the grand price, since she already won. This also allows Mama Ru to do an All Stars season of just winners only in the future. You're welcome."

Consider us absolutely shook. It does make a bit of sense. After all, how will Ru pull off an all-winners season of All Stars down the line if one of them has already competed (and potentially lost) an All Stars season already? And why the continued Handmaid's Tale theme if not to have some big shock down the road, aside from an eliminated queen returning, which we already know will happen? There's got to be more to Bebe's presence, right?