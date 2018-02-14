Drake Bell Simulates Raunchy Sex in NSFW "Rewind" Video

by Zach Johnson | Wed., Feb. 14, 2018 11:05 AM

The wardrobe budget for Drake Bell's just-released "Rewind" music video must have been tight—but not as tight as the lingerie his love interest models in several NSFW scenes. A week before its Valentine's Day release, Bell teased his Instagram followers, "Don't miss the climax!!"

Recently, Bell stripped down for Rogue Magazine and said he was "excited" for fans to see the video, in which he simulates sex with an insatiable partner. "It's a little pushing the envelope for people who are familiar with my work with Drake and Josh, things like that," he said. "The comments on my preview for it on Instagram have been pretty cool so I'm excited about that."

The Nickelodeon alum also announced that he will soon embark on the See It Stripped tour. "It's really dope," he said. "We're going around to all these different spots in the States; some are little pop up shows, some are big shows. It's like Drake Bell unplugged. I love it." He also told fans to stay tuned for new music. "I'm just constantly trying to push out content, you know? Keep records coming, keep videos coming, something new," he said. "Always hustling!"

Drake Bell, Rewind

Here is the complete list of Bell's See It Stripped tour dates:

March 14: Diamond Pub Concert Hall in Louisville, KY

March 15: Live at the Ludlow Garage in Cincinnati, OH

March 16: The Brothers Drake in Columbus, OH

March 18: Civic Music Hall in Toledo, OH

March 19: Counter Culture in Saginaw, MI

March 20: The Loft in Lansing, MI

March 21: The Loving Touch in Detroit, MI

March 22: The Grog Shop in Cleveland, OH

March 24: The Lost Horizon in Syracuse, NY

March 28: The Fish Head Cantina in Baltimore, MD

March 29: The Canal Club in Richmond, VA

Apr. 3: Tin Roof Columbia in Columbia, SC

Apr. 12: The Rhino in Kansas City, MO

Apr. 14: Outland Ballroom in Springfield, MO

Apr. 16: 89th Street Collective in Oklahoma City, OK

Bell, who's released three full-length albums, put out a four-track dance-pop EP last year.

