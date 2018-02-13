Ryan Murphy Moves to Netflix: What Happens to His Current Shows at Fox and FX?

In case you've forgotten, that number of existing shows is pretty large. There are at least two seasons of American Crime Story and American Horror Story planned, along with at least one more season of Feud, and Pose, a new show about the vogue scene in the 1980s.

Murphy also produces Fox's 9-1-1, starring Connie Britton, Angela Bassett, and Peter Kraus, which has already been renewed for a second season.

There's also already one Netflix show in development from Murphy, starring favorite Murphy actress Sarah Paulson as a younger Nurse Ratched in an origin story for the character from One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest.

You can get a full update on all of his shows with our gallery, The State of All of Ryan Murphy's Upcoming TV Shows.