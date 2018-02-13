Arielle Kebbel's Sister Julia Found Safe Two Weeks After Going Missing

Instagram
Arielle Kebbel's sister Julia Kebbel has been found safe two weeks after the Fifty Shades Freed actress made a public plea to help locate her.
"It is with great joy and relief that I share the wonderful news that my sister, Julia, and her dog, Cindy, have been found safe," Arielle shares in a statement to E! News. "While we do ask for privacy at this time, my family and I want to thank everyone for all of your love and support over the past two weeks."
"We are so grateful to every single person who helped spread the word and joined us in our search," she continued. "We would also like to thank the Los Angeles Police Department, KlaasKIDS, SERT Ministries and Anonymity Rescue for their efforts in bringing Julia home."
Kebbel took to social media on February 3 with information about her sister's sudden disappearance. At the time, Julia was last seen three days prior, walking her dog on the evening of Jan. 31 in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles.
According to local outlets, multiple fires were discovered in Julia's apartment the night she went missing and personal belongings like her purse and phone were left behind.
The actress recently shared a message of hope while her search for Julia continued. "I saw this on my search for you yesterday," she captioned a photo of a rainbow 'LOVE' sign. "I stopped and I prayed. I love you. And I will continue to send love to you. I pray for protection all around you and I pray that wherever you are, you know you are loved. #bringjuliahome"
