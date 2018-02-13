Justine Skye Dishes On Her Inspirations and Her Favorite Show

Justine Skye has us seeing the world through ULTRAVIOLET-colored lenses.

We first got to know the 22-year-old as the friend of popular models like Hailey Baldwin and Kendall Jenner—in addition to her glamorous Insta posts—but this star is blazing her own trail. The model just released her debut album, ULTRAVIOLET, and has us feeling her message of self-empowerment and self-love.

And while Skye reveals a more intimate side of herself on the album, she is taking some time out of promoting her newest tracks to give her fans an inside look at her inspirations and her daily life.

Find out what the Prettylittlething brand ambassador revealed to E! News!