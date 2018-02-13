Milo Ventimiglia May Be the Reason Disneyland's Skyway No Longer Exists

Could Milo Ventimiglia be partially to blame for the closure of Disneyland's Skyway?

The popular attraction shut down permanently in 1994 after 38 years of operation, due to metal fatigue. But, as the star of This Is Us revealed on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday, his shenanigans may have played a small role in its demise. During his formative years in Orange County, Calif., the 40-year-old told Jimmy Kimmel, "I grew up going to Disneyland all the time."

The theme park in Anaheim, Calif., was good for two things, Ventimiglia explained: "It was one of those places that you'd go to and you'd fall in love, but you'd also go and get in real trouble."

"When I was 12, I was there for my birthday, and I was allowed to take two friends; I think it was Aaron Steger and Jeremy Rex," he said. "One of them had a good idea while we were on the Skytram, which is this cable that runs over Tomorrowland and connects a bunch of those."

"Oh, yeah!" Kimmel said. "It's not there anymore, right?"

"It's not there anymore—probably for this very reason!" Ventimiglia said with a smirk. "We were on the car ahead of my mom and dad and my sisters, and as we were going, one of my friends—I don't know who it was—had the great idea to play a game called 'Spit on Someone and Try to Hit Someone.' So, we're spitting over the edge, like, 'Oh, wow! I hit a bald dude!' Twenty feet before you finish, you're all like, 'Oh, they're watching now. Just be cool. Be cool.'"

The ride operator asked Ventimiglia and his friends to step aside while he spoke to his parents. After having a word "out of earshot," his dad walked over to Ventimiglia and his birthday was over, he said. "It was done. It was done. We went home. That was it! No spitting at Disneyland."

What did the actor learn from the experience? "Um..." he said. "There's cameras everywhere."

