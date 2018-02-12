Watch Anna Faris Fall in Love With Her "Fake Husband" in New Overboard Trailer

Eugenio Derbez and Anna Faris are about to flip the script on a beloved movie.

More than 30 years after Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell first had moviegoers laughing in their seats, MGM is remaking late director Garry Marshall's comedy Overboard.

In a new trailer just released, viewers get a taste of the players and surprise twists included in the latest story.

For starters, Eugenio is the spoiled playboy who hails from one of Mexico's wealthiest families. But after falling of a yacht, he gets amnesia allowing Anna to swoop in and convince the man he's married to her.

What comes next may just be an unlikely love story full of humor, heart and surprises.