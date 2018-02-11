Camila Cabello and Matthew Hussey Are Dating: Inside the Relationship That "Took Her by Surprise"

HEM/BACKGRID
Camila Cabello and Matthew Hussey are officially dating!
Just two days after E! News shared the exclusive photos of the couple packing on the PDA on the beach in Mexico, we've learned more details about the 20-year-old "Havana" singer's relationship with the 30-year-old dating coach.
"Camila recently started dating Matthew," the insider tells E! News. "It wasn't something she expected, but she knew of him and really enjoys his work."
The source adds, "She has been following him for a while and was a fan, but it took her by surprise that she has gotten to know him on a deeper level."
Another insider has shared details about the couple's trip to Cabo San Lucas.
"Camila arrived in Cabo San Lucas on Thursday afternoon with Matthew," the source tells us. "They flew on a private jet together and were met at the airport by a driver who took them to their resort. They stayed in an oceanfront suite and had an amazing first day on the beach. They took a walk on some rocks and splashed around in the ocean. They sat and talked on the sand and watched the waves crash."
The insider also adds that the couple "held hands and kissed a lot."
HEM/BACKGRID
"They walked into a little cove and stood there together leaning up against each other talking and laughing," the source continues. "Their clothes got a little bit wet, but they didn't seem to mind. Camila looked blissfully happy and like she was having the perfect day. Camila and Matthew are scheduled to stay in Cabo for the rest of the weekend."
Last month, Camila hinted at having someone special in her life. During an interview, the singer told radio DJ Zane Lowe there's "maybe" a new man in the picture.
"Now it's a lot of loving," she shared.
