Sarah Jessica Parker Thinks Fans Should Never Put Sex and the City 3 Hopes to Rest

Never say never Sex and the City lovers!

It's no secret that fans have been on a roller coaster when it comes to a possible third movie. But while visiting the Paley Center for Media in celebration of her HBO series Divorce, Sarah Jessica Parker couldn't help but address another series on the minds of many pop culture fans.

"I feel like I've been saying the same thing for so long because we were going to do [Sex and the City 3] and then we didn't and that's perfectly alright," she told E! News. "And I have to say there has been no substantive conversation since it was determined that we didn't."

Hold up, there's still hope!

"But I also know [director and writer] Michael Patrick King and I know what a brilliant storyteller he is and magnificent, magical writer he is so I would never put it to rest because his brain works in wonderful, surprising ways," Sarah added.