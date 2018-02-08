Jessica Biel Is Teaching Her 2-Year-Old Son About Sex: "I Believe It Starts Really Young"

"It's a beautiful thing. You have it and mine's different and it's cool man and we have to respect ourselves and respect each other, so I believe it starts really young," she continued.

While sex and the body can be uncomfortable or awkward subjects to discuss with youngsters, Biel says its ok to laugh about it—if it means getting to the heart of the conversation.

"I think I still go back to this idea that it doesn't have to be so serious. If you want to laugh and say vagina and laugh or say penis or whatever, well do it! Laugh and get it out, get the giggles out and then ask the real question that you know you have," the Golden Globe nominee suggested. "I think that's always what happened to me when I was young. It's like you just, you could barely get past the giggles to ask the real question, which was a really probably important question that as a young person you needed to know."