Omarosa Talks Her Time in the White House on Celebrity Big Brother: "I Was Haunted by Tweets Every Single Day"

If you were hoping that the inclusion of Omarosa in the Big Brother: Celebrity Edition house meant that she'd spill secrets about her time serving in President Donald Trump's White House, this is the clip for you.

CBS has released a preview of tonight's new episode, only the second episode of the season, and in it, the former Apprentice contestant has a stunning chat with Ross Matthews about what exactly was going through her mind during her brief tenure in national politics.

Despite his expressed trepidation over sharing the Big Brother experience with Omarosa, Matthews joins the polarizing woman in the yard, where he lets her know that, as a voter, he didn't understand why she went to the White House with Trump.