Jersey Shore Family Vacation First Look, Premiere Date Revealed—Yes, There Are Pickles Involved

Hit the gym, get the spray tan ready and throw that load laundry in: Your first look at Jersey Shore Family Vacation is here and from the looks of it, kids and marriage haven't mellowed your favorite seasonal partiers.

Blink and you'll miss it moments in the trailer below include: Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and her beloved pickles, lots of hugs, some humping, group confessionals and of course, the beach. The fun begins on Thursday, April 5 at 9 p.m. on MTV. Jersey Shore Family Vacation will debut on the same day across Viacom's international network of MTV channels. That's nearly 180 countries and a first for the global network.