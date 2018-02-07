Jersey Shore Family Vacation First Look, Premiere Date Revealed—Yes, There Are Pickles Involved

MTV
MTV
Hit the gym, get the spray tan ready and throw that load laundry in: Your first look at Jersey Shore Family Vacation is here and from the looks of it, kids and marriage haven't mellowed your favorite seasonal partiers.
Blink and you'll miss it moments in the trailer below include: Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and her beloved pickles, lots of hugs, some humping, group confessionals and of course, the beach. The fun begins on Thursday, April 5 at 9 p.m. on MTV. Jersey Shore Family Vacation will debut on the same day across Viacom's international network of MTV channels. That's nearly 180 countries and a first for the global network.
Returning cast members for the new series in Miami, Florida, are Snooki, Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul "Pauly D" Delvecchio, Jenni "JWOWW" Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino. Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola will not return for the new show.
Jersey Shore has spread across the world, by that we mean there are local Shore formats in a number of territories. Geordie Shore airs in the UK and internationally, Gandia Shore is in Spain, Warsaw Shore airs in Poland, Acapulco Shore hails from Mexico, and then there's Super Shore, which brings cast from Acapulco and Gandia together under one roof in an exotic location. MTV added a new Shore show to its roster in the United States with Floribama Shore.
Are you excited to return to Jersey Shore on Thursday, April 5?