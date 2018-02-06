Law & Order: SVU Star Diane Neal Is Running for Congress

Diane Neal has launched her political campaign.

The actress, known for starring as ADA Casey Novak on Law & Order: SVU, is running for Congress in New York. A registered Democrat, The Daily Freeman reports Neal will need 3,500 petition signatures to guarantee a spot on the November ballot as an Independent candidate.

She tweeted Tuesday, "MORNING! Ok, so it's ON!!! But I'm doing with nearly no staff, no donations (yet), with no party. Website will be up later today (fingers crossed) and all ready to go. But goal is bigger than parties. Goal is no negativity. Goal is HIGH ROAD all the way."

"It going to be a wild ride," Neal added. "I'll be beholden to no one but US and to integrity & to the best version envisioned by imperfect, but wise, men centuries ago. Let the Grand Experiment live on!!!